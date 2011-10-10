(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 9 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the ongoing
capitalisation efforts of major Vietnamese banks are positive
given their thinly capitalised position by regional comparison.
Given the challenging operating environment, capitalisation
levels are a key credit factor and Fitch believes more equity
may still be required.
Although credit growth has moderated in 2011 and
notwithstanding fresh capital injection, higher capitalisation
buffer is crucial for potential losses as well as for future
expansion plans," says Mikho Irawady in Fitch's Financial
Institutions team. "Banks in general continue to target rapid
growth in a country where credit reached 120% of GDP at
end-2010, high by emerging market standards. This exposes the
banks to sharp deterioration in asset quality should the already
difficult operating environment take a turn for the worse."
In addition, Fitch believes that the system-wide gross
non-performing loan ratio may be significantly higher than the
reported 3% at end-July 2011, noting the differences in asset
quality data between Vietnamese Accounting Standards and
International Financial Reporting Standards and poor
transparency.
Fitch recognises the regulatory efforts to raise capital
levels, although these have been subjected to delays in the
past. The agency believes regulatory capital requirements may be
raised further and could eventually lead to consolidation in the
system over the medium to long term, especially for the smaller
banks in Vietnam. Increased foreign banks' participation may be
positive, by way of strengthening technical assistance,
knowledge transfer and risk management, although any
liberalisation moves are more likely to be a long-term prospect.
In the near term, committed efforts by the government to bring
more stability to the operating environment, such as reducing
inflation, are crucial to the banks' financial profiles.
Some of the announced deals in 2010-2011 include Vietnam
Joint-Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade with a 10%
stake by International Finance Corporation (and with a further
15% stake reportedly being considered by Bank of Nova Scotia);
and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam
with a 15% stake by Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd. Asia Commercial
Bank and Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank also
reportedly have plans to boost their capital through share
sales. Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam is
preparing for IPO by Q411. State-owned Vietnam Bank for
Agriculture and Rural Development has received capital injection
from the government in the past and may receive additional
capital to boost its capital ratio, which is presently below the
regulatory minimum of 9%.
Vietnamese banks are currently among the lowest-rated banks
in the region. Fitch-rated banks are Asia Commercial Bank
('B'/Stable), Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank
('B'/Stable), Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development
('B'/Stable) and Vietnam Joint-Stock Commercial Bank for
Industry and Trade ('B'/Stable).