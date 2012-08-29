(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that a recent arrest of one of the founders of Asia Commercial Bank (ACB; not rated), one of Vietnam's largest privately owned banks, highlights the risks in the country's banking industry. Standard & Poor's understands that the resultant liquidity pressure was limited to ACB, and believes that it is unlikely that other Vietnamese bank will face a similar situation.

We believe that assurances by State Bank of Vietnam of liquidity assistance to ACB could mitigate the risk of contagion. Nevertheless, if other banks in Vietnam face liquidity pressure that leads to a systemic or a confidence crisis, our ratings on these banks may come under downward pressure.

We have always perceived inadequate governance and transparency as key risks for Vietnam's banking industry (see "BICRA On Vietnam Revised To Group '10' From Group '9'," published Nov. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). In our view, timely reforms of the country's state-owned enterprises and its banking sector are essential to build depositor and investor confidence in the system, especially when nonperforming loans are rising.

After several years of high credit growth, economic imbalances have reduced somewhat following the government's stabilization policies in 2011. A much-needed moderation in loan growth, a restoration of asset price stability, and a reduction in inflation have taken place as a result of these policies. Policymakers have recently started showing intent to tackle long-standing problems in the banking sector. The indications include initiatives to consolidate and strengthen the industry, greater recognition of asset quality problems, and enhanced supervision. The government eased monetary policy earlier this year in response to receding inflation, the stress faced by borrowers due to heightened interest rates, and a slowdown in growth.

The process of restoring confidence in the banking system and monetary policy is in an early phase and calls for careful management.