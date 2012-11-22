(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on three classes of notes issued by VIRTUE Trust and VIRTUE Trust II to 'AA (sf)' from 'AA+ (sf)'. This is a direct result of our rating action on Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland), which we have lowered to AA-/Stable/A-1+ from AA/Negative/A-1+.

Each of the notes is an asset-backed transaction backed by rolling stock leases related to trams and trains, supported by the State of Victoria. Rabobank Nederland is counterparty to the transaction. Because the rating on the notes reflects our view of the counterparty, the rating on the notes will be limited to one notch higher than the long-term rating on Rabobank Nederland.

RATINGS LOWERED

Issuer Class Rating To Rating From

VIRTUE Trust A-2 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)

A-3 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)

VIRTUE Trust II AA (sf) AA+ (sf)

