BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 31, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' rating on Paraguay-based Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A. The affirmation followed the upgrade of the Republic of Paraguay (see "Paraguay Long-Term Ratings Raised To 'BB-' From 'B+' On Improvements To External And Fiscal Flexibility," published Aug. 30, 2011). The outlook remains positive.

On Aug. 30, 2011, we raised the foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Paraguay based on the improvements to external and fiscal flexibility following the recently enacted agreement with the Brazilian government to raise Paraguay's share of revenues from the Itaipu Dam, a hydroelectric power plant on the Parana River that borders the two countries.

The ratings on Vision are constrained by Paraguay's uncertain financial system, the bank's lower market position compared with some local peers, and its more concentrated loan portfolio in the microfinance segment, which accounts for almost 60% of the bank's portfolio. Vision's adequate asset quality, conservative provisioning policy, and good profitability somewhat offset these weaknesses. In addition, the strong expansion in Paraguay's financial system amid deficiencies in the country's institutional and legal framework is putting some pressure on operating performance of Vision and other entities operating in Paraguay.

