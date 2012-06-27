(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the lawsuit filed
against Vivendi SA ('BBB'/Stable) by Liberty Media could lead to
higher than expected legal damages. This week's jury verdict
limiting damages to EUR765m is unexpected. Vivendi intends to
pursue legal options to overturn the verdict or to reduce the
damages award. Fitch understands that the possible outcomes to
this case are complex and uncertain.
However, there is a risk that Vivendi could be liable for
damages in excess of the EUR100m provision it has made for the
U.S. securities class action, either from the Liberty Media case
or other similar lawsuits which may be filed. This comes at a
time when Vivendi's headroom in its credit profile is still
limited because of the EMI acquisition expected to close later
this year and the competitive pressure facing SFR, Vivendi's
French telecoms subsidiary.
Vivendi's rating would come under pressure if there is no
sign of deleveraging in 2013, the year after the EMI transaction
is expected to close, and if there was no clear expectation of
medium-term leverage heading back to below 2.5 times (x) on
Fitch's structurally adjusted net debt to EBITDA measure. Fitch
estimates that Vivendi ended 1Q 2012 with a leverage of around
2.3x based on this metric.
Even though Activision Blizzard is specifically excluded
from this leverage metric, Fitch recognises that Vivendi's 61%
interest in this company is a valuable asset. Vivendi has shown
in last year it is willing to sell down this stake, which
provides Vivendi with an additional source of liquidity to help
redress any increases in leverage.
Fitch's methodology recognises that Vivendi cannot freely
circulate cash between certain of its subsidiaries (especially
Activision Blizzard) and the agency makes adjustments to key
metrics to reflect the group's structure. To derive structurally
adjusted net debt/EBITDA, the agency strips subsidiaries' EBITDA
and debt from consolidated numbers where Vivendi does not have
direct access to the cash and replaces EBITDA with dividend
streams that Vivendi receives.