July 12 (Fitch) Possible corporate restructuring or asset
disposals at Vivendi would not necessarily be negative for
bondholders, Fitch Ratings says. There has been considerable
press speculation that Vivendi could dispose or spin off some of
its businesses as a result of recent management changes and the
ongoing strategic review.
Management may take steps to improve shareholder value, but
this may not come at the expense of bondholders - especially if
there are asset disposals and, as we expect, some proceeds go to
debt reduction. Our 'BBB'/Stable rating on Vivendi cannot factor
in the wide range of possible scenarios, and so we will review
the rating impact of any corporate actions as they become
clearer.
Vivendi has reiterated that it is committed to a 'BBB'
rating. It has a good track record in acquisitions and financial
discipline. Headroom in the credit profile is limited because of
the EMI acquisition which is expected to close later this year;
the competitive pressure facing SFR, Vivendi's French telecoms
subsidiary; and, more recently, the potential damages from the
Liberty Media lawsuit. The rating would come under pressure if
there were no sign of deleveraging in 2013, and if there were no
clear expectation of medium-term leverage falling below 2.5x.
We estimate that Vivendi ended Q112 with leverage of around
2.3x. The stake in Activision Blizzard is specifically excluded
from our leverage measure, although Vivendi's 61% interest is a
valuable asset. The company showed last year that it is willing
to sell down this stake, giving it an additional source of
liquidity to help redress any increases in leverage.