US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower ahead of Fed minutes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Feb 17 VRDP shares:
* Moody's places on review for possible downgrade the short term ratings of Variable Rate Demand Preferred (VRDP) Shares issued by 39 closed-end funds
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, Feb 22 A move by France to pay its debt into a new version of the franc would result in a default rating, S&P Global said on Wednesday, though continuing to pay bondholders in euros could see it avoid that label.
* Bond yields waffle on uncertainty over French election (Update market action, change dateline, previous LONDON)