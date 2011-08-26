(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wairarapa Building Society's (WBS) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed all other ratings. A full list of all ratings can be found below.

The Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Viability Ratings reflect WBS's stable funding position due to its loyal customer base; strong collateralization of its loan book and high capital ratios. Fitch considers such high ratios to be appropriate, given the society's small absolute capital base and limited ability to raise capital. The ratings also recognize WBS's improved on-balance sheet liquidity and asset quality, most notably the reduction in single-name concentration, as well as weak operating profitability.

The Stable Outlook is maintained, as a number of costs that contributed to a loss before tax of NZD475,000 in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), will reduce or disappear in future reporting periods. Among these are fees for the extended government guarantee, which will disappear from 31 December 2011; high hedging costs, which are expected to halve in FY12; and downward fair value adjustments to the society's investment properties. A return to profitability, albeit modest, appears likely in FY12; should WBS be unable to achieve positive momentum in its earnings Fitch will likely downgrade of the society's Long-Term IDR by a notch. A deterioration in asset quality or capitalization from current levels could also lead to negative rating action.

WBS's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor take into consideration Fitch's opinion that the support from New Zealand regulatory authorities to WBS would be limited.

Notwithstanding the reduction in WBS's single-name concentration, its loan book is still considerably more concentrated than its immediate peers. However, WBS managed to resolve its only impaired exposure in the first five months of FY12, ensuring robust asset quality.

Wairarapa-based WBS is the smallest of New Zealand-based building societies rated by Fitch as of end-June 2011.

Wairarapa Building Society

-Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook Stable

-Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'

-Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

-Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'

-Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'

-Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'

-Support Rating affirmed at '4'

-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'