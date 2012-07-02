U.S. Treasury to sell $82 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
July 03 Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Aa3 from Aa1 and affirmed VMIG 1 letter of credit-backed ratings of the Washington County Hospital Authority Adjustable Rate Demand Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A & 2007B (The Washington Hospital Project) (the Series A Bonds and Series B Bonds respectively, the Bonds collectively) in conjunction with substitution of the existing letters of credit (LOCs) provided by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. with LOCs provided by PNC Bank, N.A. (the Bank) scheduled for July 2, 2012.
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but the four-week average of such claims, considered a better gauge, fell to a 43-1/2-year low in a sign of a strengthening labor market.
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO