-- U.S. waste collection and disposal services provider Waste Management Inc. has issued $500 million of senior unsecured notes.

-- We expect the company to use the proceeds for the repayment of revolving credit facility borrowings as well as for general corporate purposes.

-- We assigned a 'BBB' rating to the senior unsecured notes and affirmed our 'BBB' corporate credit ratings on the company and its affiliates.

-- The ratings and stable outlook reflect Waste Management's strong business risk profile, highlighted by the essential nature of services provided, leading market position and diversity, and healthy operating margins.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 24, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to Waste Management Inc.'s $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2016, which the company issued from the shelf registration it filed in September 2009. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed all of its ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating, on Waste Management. The outlook remains stable.

The company will likely use some of the net proceeds from the notes offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its $2 billion revolving credit facility, which totaled approximately $100 million as of August 2011, with the remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes. The company used its revolving credit facility to partially fund the $425 million acquisition of Oakleaf Global Holdings Inc. on July 28, 2011.

The ratings on Houston-based Waste Management reflect the company's strong business risk profile, highlighted by its competitive market position as the largest solid waste management company in the U.S. and Canada, along with its significant financial risk profile. "We expect that the company will maintain good liquidity and will continue to adhere to moderate financial policies and balanced capital allocation from its sizable free cash flow," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst James Siahaan.

Waste Management provides integrated services to residential, municipal, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has almost a 25% share of the approximately $54 billion domestic non-hazardous solid waste market. Collection is the company's largest service type, which accounts for 57% of revenues (of which 18% is from residential/municipal, 23% from commercial, 14% from industrial/roll-off, and 2% from other customers). It derives the balance from landfill (18%), transfer (9%), waste-to-energy (WTE) (6%), recycling (8%), and other (2%) services. Although the U.S. solid waste industry is mature and competitive, its overall risk characteristics are favorable. The essential nature of the services provided, relatively strong and reliable cash flows, above-average profit margins, and considerable resilience to economic swings in the residential and light commercial segments all support the credit quality of industry participants.

"During the last recession, Waste Management was able to raise prices to partially offset the volume declines related to the loss of low-margin customers and the slowdown in residential construction," Mr. Siahaan said. Pricing has remained fairly stable during the past few quarters. However, the rate of improvement in the economy has been slow, and conditions could deteriorate again.

"Still, we believe that through its focus on operating efficiencies, Waste Management can produce operating results that may demonstrate the industry's general recession-resistance despite the moderate volume losses that occur during downturns," he said.

