Overview
-- In March 2012, Embrapar, which is ultimately controlled
by Telmex/AMX, acquired indirect control of NET from Globo.
-- We are placing our 'BBB-' global scale ratings on NET,
including the corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with
positive implications.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement after we
assess the level of support that AMX will provide to NET.
Rating Action
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed
its 'BBB-' global scale corporate credit and debt ratings on NET
Servicos de Comunicacao S.A. on CreditWatch with positive
implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the acquisition of
indirect control of NET by Embratel Participacoes S.A.
(Embrapar; not rated) from Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes
S.A. (BBB/Stable/--). Embrapar is ultimately controlled by
Telefonos de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (Telmex; A-/Stable/--)/
America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX; A-/Stable/--).
We currently assess NET's financial risk profile as
"intermediate," with strong cash flow generation, low leverage,
and adequate liquidity. We view NET's business risk profile as
"fair," reflecting the company's leading market position in pay
TV and strong profitability, somewhat offset by increasing
competition and significant investment requirements for
technological development.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement after we
assess the level of support that AMX will provide to NET. We
could raise our ratings on NET by one or two notches, depending
on our view of the degree of integration of NET with AMX's
business.