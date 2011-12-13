(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'AA/Watch Neg' rating on Auckland-based water utility Watercare Services Ltd.'s (Watercare; AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+) unsubordinated, unsecured medium-term notes (MTNs). Watercare will issue NZ$50 million of notes to increase its recent issuance in October 2011 to NZ$125 million, from NZ$75 million. The rating on the notes reflects the benefit of the payment guarantee by Auckland Council (AA/Watch Neg/A-1+). The additional notes will rank pari-passu with the other unsubordinated, unsecured debt of the company, and the issuance proceeds will be used to provide an additional liquidity buffer for the company.

Wholly owned by Auckland Council, Watercare is New Zealand's largest water and waste-water services provider. The rating on Watercare reflects our opinion that there is an 'extremely high' likelihood that Auckland Council would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress to ensure the timely repayment of Watercare's financial obligations.