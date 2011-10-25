(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 25, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'AA' rating to up to NZ$75 million of unsubordinated, unsecured medium-term notes maturing on Oct. 26, 2018, to be issued by Auckland-based water utility, Watercare Services Ltd. (Watercare; AA-/Stable/A-1+). The rating on the notes reflects the benefit of the payment guarantee by Auckland Council (AA/Stable/A-1+). The notes will rank pari-passu with the other unsubordinated, unsecured debt of the company, and issuance proceeds will be used to partly refinance the company's maturing short-term debt.

Wholly owned by Auckland Council, Watercare is New Zealand's largest water and waste-water services provider. The rating on Watercare reflects our opinion that there is an 'extremely high' likelihood that Auckland Council would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress to ensure the timely repayment of Watercare's financial obligations.