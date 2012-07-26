BRIEF-Paulson & Co ups share stake in Pfizer
* Paulson & Co ups share stake in Pfizer Inc by 39.8 percent to 352,200 shares - SEC filing
July 27 Moody's assigns a MIG 1 rating to Watertown Enlarged City School District's (NY) $3.2 million GO Bond Anticipation Notes, 2012
* Paulson & Co ups share stake in Pfizer Inc by 39.8 percent to 352,200 shares - SEC filing
* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 72,500 shares in achaogen inc - sec filing
* Paulson & co cuts share stake in fedex corp by 89.7 percent to 11,000 shares - sec filing