BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
Nov 10 WBCMT 2007-C34:
* Moody's Affirms 22 CMBS Classes of WBCMT 2007-C34
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: