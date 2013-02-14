NEW YORK, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Webster Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries at 'BBB/F2'.
The Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this release.
Fitch reviewed Webster Financial Corporation as part of a
peer review that included 16 mid-tier regional banks. The banks
in the peer review include: Associated Banc-Corp., Bank of
Hawaii Corporation, BOK Financial Corporation, Cathay General
Bancorp, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., East West Bancorp, Inc.,
First Horizon National Corporation, First National of Nebraska,
Inc., First Niagara Financial Group, Inc., Fulton Financial
Corporation, Hancock Holding Company, People's United Financial,
Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., TCF Financial Corporation, UMB
Financial Corp., Webster Financial Corporation.
Refer to the release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on
Its Mid-Tier Regional Bank Group Following Industry Peer Review'
for a discussion of rating actions taken on the entire mid-tier
regional bank group. The mid-tier regional group is comprised of
banks with total assets ranging from $10 billion to $36 billion.
IDRs for this group is relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB-'
and a high of 'A+'.
Mid-tier regional banks typically lag their large regional
bank counterparts by asset size, geographic footprint and
product/revenue diversification. As such mid-tier regional banks
are more susceptible to idiosyncratic risks such as geographic
or single name concentrations. Fitch's mid-tier regional bank
group has fairly homogenous business strategies. The
institutions are mostly reliant on spread income from loans and
investments. With limited opportunity to improve fee-based
income in the near term, Fitch expects that mid-tier banks will
continue to face greater earnings headwinds in 2013 than larger
institutions with greater revenue diversification. Share
repurchases is common theme amongst the mid-tier banks. As
mid-tier banks face earnings headwinds, institutions have begun
repurchasing common shares to improve shareholder returns.
Fitch anticipates continued repurchase activity in 2013 as
return on equity lags historical norms for the group. In
addition to share repurchases, Fitch has observed that some
mid-tier banks have looked to their investment portfolio to
improve returns. Most notably, CLOs and CMBS have become more
popular amongst mid-tier banks. Although such securities are
beneficial to yields and returns, Fitch notes that such
purchases can be a negative ratings driver if the risks are not
properly measured, monitored and controlled. Asset quality
continues to improve throughout the banking sector. Both
nonperforming assets (NPAs) and net charge-offs (NCOs) are down
significantly year over year. Fitch anticipates further asset
quality improvement as nonperforming loan (NPL) inflow slows.
Reserve levels have also declined as asset quality improves,
which has been beneficial to earnings in 2012. Fitch expects
further reserve releases in 2013 but at a slower pace.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE Webster Financial Corporation's
(Webster) ratings were affirmed at 'BBB'. The Outlook remains
Stable. The affirmation is supported by Webster's improving
profitability and asset quality trends in line with Fitch's
expectations. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that
Webster's asset quality measures will continue to improve in the
near term, credit losses will remain manageable and tangible
common equity will not be reduced by more than 25 basis points
(bps) from third quarter 2012 levels.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs Webster's
tangible common capital ratio is near the lower end of its rated
peers. At current levels, Fitch views Webster's capitalization
as a constraint for further positive ratings action. Conversely,
, stagnant or deteriorating asset quality metrics such as NPAs
or charge off rates could result in negative ratings pressure.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Floor Ratings:
All of the mid-tier regional banks in the peer group have
Support Ratings of '5' and Support Floor Ratings of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, the mid-tier banks are not considered systemically
important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
government support for any of the banks in the mid-tier regional
bank peer group.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and
Other Hybrid Securities:
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by
the banks are notched down from the issuers' VRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that
are permitted but not compulsory under the
instruments'documentation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group have a bank holding company structure with the bank as the
main subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered core to parent
holding company supporting equalized ratings between bank
subsidiaries and bank holding companies. IDRs and VRs are
equalized with those of its operating companies and banks
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group factor in a high probability of support from parent
institutions to its subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that
performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to
default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Webster Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB', Stable Outlook;
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Preferred Stock at 'B+'
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'. Webster Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB', Stable Outlook;
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'