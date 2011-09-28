BRIEF-Estia Health appoints Steve Lemlin as CFO
Sept 29 Weirton Medical Center:
* Moody's affirms Weirton Medical Center's (WV) Ba3 underlying bond rating; outlook remains negative
* Estia Health appoints Steve Lemlin as CFO
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.
* Agreed to acquire and First Kind agreed to dispose of 146.1 million shares at total consideration of HK$560.7 million