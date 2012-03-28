BRIEF-Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir
* Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir, an investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor for the treatment of HIV
March 29 WellPoint Inc.:
* Moody's Disclosures on Credit Rating of WellPoint, Inc. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for WellPoint, Inc..
* Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir, an investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor for the treatment of HIV
* Gilead announces findings from new preclinical study evaluating novel class of HIV Capsid inhibitors
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement