BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT
Oct 30 Moody's assigns the rating of Aa3/VMIG 1 to the Wells Fargo Stage Trust (Muni. Deriv.) Floater Certificates, Series 2012-88C
WASHINGTON, Feb 25 As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gears up for an expected liberalization of the rules that govern how companies raise capital, the commission’s lone Democrat on Saturday urged the agency to tread carefully and avoid unduly harming investors.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Billionaire Warren Buffett, whose stock picks over several decades have turned Berkshire Hathaway Inc into one of the most successful conglomerates, delivered another black eye to the investment management industry on Saturday, saying investors should "stick with low-cost index funds."