DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Sept 27 Correction to Sub Headline and Text, September 17, 2012 Release: Moody's assigns Baa1 rating and A1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook to West Mifflin Area School District's (PA) $7 million General Obligation, Series of 2
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily for repayment of outstanding indebtedness
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit