(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac
Banking Corporation's (Westpac, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') EUR1.0bn
Series 2012-C6 residential mortgage covered bonds a rating of
'AAA'. The hard bullet bonds are due in July 2019 and are
guaranteed by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited, as trustee
of the Westpac Covered Bond Trust. Under this programme, Westpac
can periodically issue covered bonds up to USD20.0bn, secured on
a dynamic pool of first-ranking Australian residential mortgage
loans.
The ratings are based on Westpac's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 30.1%,
the combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach a
'AA+' rating on a probability of default basis, and a rating of
'AAA' after factoring in a rating uplift from cover pool
recoveries which have been modelled in a 'AAA' rating scenario.
The programme's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 83.3%
(equivalent to 20.0% over collateralisation) is equal to the AP
supporting the 'AAA' ratings. The level of AP supporting the
ratings will be affected by, among other things, the profile of
the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which
can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance, and
it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time.
The D-Factor of 30.1% reflects: the strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as
guarantor of the covered bonds; the mitigant to liquidity gap
risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash
collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a
downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet
issues; a 12-month maturity extension; and a cash reserve
covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds. The
D-Factor also reflects the provision for the guarantor to take
decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of
the issuer's IT systems; and the oversight of the issuer under
covered bond legislation recently enacted in Australia. All else
being equal, the rating of Westpac's residential mortgage
covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA', were the
issuer rated at least 'A'.
As of 30 March 2012, the cover pool consisted of 59,843
loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
AUD15.1bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation
loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio
of 63.0%, and a weighted average seasoning of 3.3 years.
Floating-rate loans represent 83.0% of the cover pool. In a
'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 10.4%, and a
weighted average recovery rate of 60.4%. The cover pool is
geographically distributed across most of Australia's states,
with the largest concentrations being in New South Wales (43.9%)
and Victoria (25.8%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is
based on its Australian residential mortgage criteria.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.