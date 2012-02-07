(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, 'AA'/RWN/'F1+') Series
2012-(C3 & C4) AUD3.1bn residential mortgage covered bonds a
'AAA' rating. The hard bullet bonds due in February 2017 are
guaranteed by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited as trustee
of the Westpac Covered Bond Trust. Under this programme WBC can
periodically issue covered bonds up to USD20bn, secured on a
dynamic pool of first-ranking Australian residential mortgage
loans.
The rating is based on WBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 30.1%,
the combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach a
'AAA' rating on a probability of default basis (PD). The
programme's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 82.9%
(equivalent to 20.6% overcollateralisation) is equal to the AP
supporting the 'AAA' rating. The level of AP supporting the
rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of
the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which
can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances and
it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time. It
should be noted that the AP has decreased from 83.7% at the time
of inaugural bond issuance rating as a result of higher covered
bond swap margins.
Fitch's D-Factors measure the likelihood of an interruption
of payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by
their issuer, on a scale between 0%-100%, with 0% reflecting a
perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a simultaneous default
of the issuer and its covered bonds.
The D-Factor of 30.1% here reflects the strength of asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as
guarantor of the covered bonds. It also factors in the mitigant
to liquidity gap risk in the form of a pre-maturity test,
triggering the cash collateralisation of payments due over the
next 12 months upon a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or
for future soft bullet issues, a 12-month maturity extension and
a cash reserve covering three months of payments due on the
covered bonds. It further reflects the provision for the
guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the
adequate quality of the issuer's IT systems; and the oversight
of the issuer under covered bond legislation recently enacted in
Australia. All else being equal, the rating of WBC's residential
mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the
issuer was rated at least 'A'.
As of 31 December 2011, the cover pool consisted of 28,548
loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
AUD7.1bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation
loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio
of 62.3%, and a weighted average seasoning of 3.1 years.
Floating-rate loans represent 86.2% of the cover pool. In a
'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 8.8%, and a
weighted average recovery rate of 57.7%. The cover pool is
geographically distributed across most Australian states, with
the largest concentrations being in New South Wales (44.5%) and
Victoria (30.7%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is
based on its Australian residential mortgage criteria.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.