MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has corrected its rating on Westpac Banking Corp.'s (AA/Stable/A-1+) US$140 million floating-rate notes due Sept. 10, 2014,(ISIN: XS0450788251) to 'AAA' from 'AA', because of an administrative error. On Sept. 9, 2009, we had erroneously recorded a 'AA' rating on the issue. The rating now correctly reflects the long-term sovereign credit rating on Australia (AAA/Stable/A-1+) because the federal government fully guarantees the issue under its Guarantee Scheme for Large Deposits and Wholesale Funding.