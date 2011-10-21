(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 21, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has corrected its
rating on Westpac Banking Corp.'s (AA/Stable/A-1+) US$140
million floating-rate notes due Sept. 10, 2014,(ISIN:
XS0450788251) to 'AAA' from 'AA', because of an administrative
error. On Sept. 9, 2009, we had erroneously recorded a 'AA'
rating on the issue. The rating now correctly reflects the
long-term sovereign credit rating on Australia (AAA/Stable/A-1+)
because the federal government fully guarantees the issue under
its Guarantee Scheme for Large Deposits and Wholesale Funding.