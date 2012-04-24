(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We assess Whangarei District Council (Whangarei) as
benefitting from a stable and predictable institutional
framework, excellent financial management, high budgetary
flexibility, and limited ownership of council-controlled
organizations.
-- These factors are offset by a high debt burden and weak
budgetary performance
-- We have assigned issuer credit ratings of 'AA-/A-1+' to
Whangarei, and assigned a stable outlook.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its
'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings to New Zealand local government
Whangarei District Council (Whangarei). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Whangarei reflect the stable and predictable
institutional framework benefiting local governments in New
Zealand, plus the council's very positive financial management
practices, high budgetary flexibility, and limited ownership of
council-controlled organizations (CCOs). These strengths are
partially offset by the council's high debt burden and weak
budgetary position.
New Zealand local governments benefit from a strong
institutional framework that promotes a strong management
culture and fiscal discipline among New Zealand councils. This
system provides a source of credit strength for Whangarei, and
allows the council to support higher debt burdens than some of
its international peers can tolerate.
In our view, Whangarei's key individual credit strength is
its financial management. While the institutional framework
within New Zealand promotes a culture of strong financial
oversight, Whangarei often exceeds its legislative requirements
in this regard, for example by producing a strategic development
plan covering the next 30-50 years.
Whangarei's budgetary flexibility is high, with 96% of its
adjusted operating revenue modifiable, and capital expenditure
as a percentage of total expenditure at around 31% in the past
three years. While there are no statutory restrictions
preventing the council from increasing it rates, Whangarei has a
policy of keeping its rate increases in line with the Local
Government's Cost Index, thereby reducing its revenue
flexibility The council enjoys a diversified tax based, as well
as several sources of one-off revenues. On the expenditure side,
the council has flexibility around the upgrade or development of
new assets, as demonstrated in the council's history of rolling
over unspent capital expenditures.
Contributing about 7% to the council's consolidated
revenues, the small size of Whangarei's CCOs further supports
Whangarei's credit quality.
A key constraint on Whangarei's credit ratings is its weak
budgetary performance. Unlike some of its New Zealand local
government peers, Whangarei's cash operating surpluses are
modest (after Standard & Poor's adjustments), averaging around
5% of operating revenues over fiscals 2010-2014, while the
council's after-capital-expenditure deficit has averaged around
11% over the same period. In conjunction with a growing-capital
expenditure program, Whangarei's debt burden increased
significantly in fiscal 2010, and reached 172% of operating
revenues in fiscal 2011. Debt levels are forecast by the council
to stay around 150%-160% of operating revenues over the next two
years. The decline in the ratio over the forward estimate period
is heavily dependant on the council's delivery of its
capital-expenditure program as well as revenues being received
as forecast by the council.
Liquidity
Whangarei's short-term rating is 'A-1+'. In our view, its
liquidity position is a neutral credit factor. As at June 30,
2011, Whangarei had NZ$67 million of principle repayments and
interest due over the next 12 months, supported by unrestricted
cash of NZ$0.7 million, plus its NZ$62.5 million in unutilized
committed credit facilities. These liquid assets and committed
facilities result in a debt-servicing ratio of around 94%. Since
June 30, 2011, Whangarei has converted NZ$25 million to
longer-term debt, with another NZ$20 million due to be converted
in the near term.
Similar to other New Zealand councils, Whangarei uses
committed facilities to support its liquidity. The council's
reliance on external liquidity rather than internal cash flows
and liquid assets does constrain its liquidity.
Whangarei's access to external liquidity is satisfactory.
New Zealand capital markets are comparatively liquid, but given
its small size are not considered by Standard & Poor's to be
particularly deep. We expect Whangarei's access to markets to be
similar as other New Zealand local governments.
Whangarei participates in the New Zealand Local Government
Financing Agency (LGFA), a mutual body representing
participating New Zealand local governments in accessing funding
at a cheaper rate than many individual New Zealand councils can.
Participation in the LGFA is likely to improve Whangarei's
liquidity, based on our measures.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that the council
will continue to manage its financial position prudently. Given
the council's high debt burden coupled with its weak budgetary
performance, a ratings upgrade in the short-to-medium term is
unlikely. The ratings could come under pressure if Whangarei's
budgetary performance were significantly worse than our
expectations, with an extended period of after-capital deficits
in excess of 15%; or if debt increased more quickly and higher
than forecast--in particular if it exceeded around 180% of
operating revenues. The most likely scenario would be if the
council's management adopted a more aggressive capital-spending
program or maintained lower operating surpluses. Related
Ratings List
Whangarei District Council
Issuer credit rating AA-/Stable/A-1+