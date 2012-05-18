(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based
Wing Hang Bank Limited (WHB), and its wholly owned Macau
subsidiary, Banco Weng Hang (BWH), including their Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'.
The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is
provided below.
WHB's ratings reflect the bank's moderate-sized franchise,
stable profitability, sound capital, and adequate liquidity. The
group's risk profile is changing with increasing exposure to
China; however, the risk related to this trend has to date been
sufficiently offset by buffers to absorb potential losses
provided by profitability and capital.
Increased exposure to China, together with its loan
concentration to property-related sectors and its small market
position, acts as a constraint to the bank's ratings. BWH's
ratings reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of
support from WHB, in case of need.
Fitch believes BWH's importance to and integration with WHB
has further increased given the former's material profit
contributions to the group (2011: 11%; 2007-2010: 17% on
average) and its ability to support the group's China expansion.
Integration with WHB spans key areas such as IT, management
strategies, and risk management policies. Fitch views the
exposure and growth relating to China as a potential negative
rating trigger.
In addition, deterioration in asset quality beyond Fitch's
expectations, in particular given increasing correlation between
China, Hong Kong and Macau, would exert pressure on the ratings.
Negative rating action on BWH could also occur if Fitch
concludes that WHB's propensity to support BWH has declined.
WHB's gross mainland China exposures grew rapidly in 2010 and
2011 to 29% of total assets (2010: 19%, 2009: 14%). Its risk
profile may deteriorate if the bank increases direct onshore
lending to offset a material fall in cash collateralised
cross-border trade finance transactions - an impetus for the
sharp loan growth in 2010-2011.
However, Fitch believes that WHB will maintain its
conservative risk appetite and high levels of collateralisation.
Commercial real estate loans and residential mortgages equalled
to 17% and 18% of total loans, respectively, at end-2011.
Potential losses are mitigated by high collateral coverage with
67% in property development; 99% in property investment and 100%
in retail mortgage loans; and low loans-to-values. WHB is a Tier
3 bank in Hong Kong with a market share of 1.4% assets at
end-2011. BWH is a Tier 2 bank in Macau with 3.8% of system-wide
assets.
The rating actions of WHB and BWH are as follows: WHB -
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' - Long-Term
Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Viability
Rating: affirmed at 'a-' - Support Rating: affirmed at '3' -
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB' - Perpetual subordinated
notes: affirmed at 'BBB-' BWH - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR:
affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign Currency
IDR: affirmed at 'F2' - Support Rating: affirmed at '1'