(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Winmall Ltd. is a single-property, single-borrower, commercial real estate securitization involving secured loans between Winmall and Jurong Point Realty Ltd., an established joint-venture company whose primary business is the ownership of Jurong Point shopping center in Singapore.

-- Based on our review of the transaction, the underlying collateral properties continue to exhibit strong performance.

-- As a result, we have affirmed the ratings on the notes and removed three of the classes from CreditWatch negative.

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) July 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on five classes of notes issued by Winmall Ltd. and removed three of the classes from CreditWatch with negative implications. The three classes of notes were placed on CreditWatch negative in January 2011, following updates to the criteria we use for assessing counterparty risk. Following a full review of the transaction, we determined that the transaction structure supported scenarios consistent with the current rating levels.

The rating affirmations follow our review of the performance and management of the transaction, and are based on information as of the most recent reporting date of June 2012. The transaction is a single-property, single-borrower, commercial real estate securitization involving secured loans between Winmall and Jurong Point Realty Ltd. (JPRL), an established joint-venture company whose primary business is the ownership of Jurong Point shopping center in Singapore.

The ratings affirmations reflect:

-- The strength of the credit quality of the underlying loans between Winmall and JPRL, the borrower and owner of Jurong Point shopping center;

-- The credit characteristics of the underlying property;

-- Cash flow coverage levels and overcollateralization provided;

-- Liquidity support provided by interest reserves to mitigate interest shortfalls; and

-- Other structural and credit enhancements.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating

A floating rate A (sf)

A fixed rate A (sf)

RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH

Class Rating to Rating from

AAA floating rate AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

AAA fixed rate AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

AA fixed rate AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Asia-Pacific Real GDP Growth Forecasts: Economic Uncertainties Continue, July 12, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011