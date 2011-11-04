(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 4 - Fitch Ratings says Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Limited's (Winsway) acquisition of a 60% interest in Grand Cache Coal Co. Ltd, a Canadian hard coking coal producer, will not have an immediate impact on its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with a Stable Outlook.

"Although the acquisition will increase Winsway's financial leverage in 2011, this is likely to be temporary as the company, barring further large acquisitions or capex, should reduce leverage thereafter on the back of its own growing operating profit and Grand Cache's production growth," says Cosmo Zhang, Director in Fitch's Corporate team.

On 1 November 2011, Winsway and Marubeni Corporation agreed to form a 60-40 venture to acquire all of Grand Cache for CAD983m (HKD7.49bn) and assume Grand Cache's total adjusted debt of CAD75m. As of 30 June 2011, Winsway had cash of HKD5.76bn, raised mostly from its IPO and USD note issuance. While the proceeds were partly designated for upstream asset acquisition, the scale of the Grand Cache acquisition will likely require Winsway to incur additional debt.

Fitch's analysis shows that the additional debt requirement for the acquisition will result in Winsway's 2011 total adjusted debt/EBIDTAR exceeding 3x, a guideline for negative rating action.

Nevertheless, barring further acquisitions and/or capex, Winsway will likely be able to deleverage with profit contribution from Grande Cache and expected earnings growth at Winsway. Winsway's estimated H111 operating EBIDTAR was HKD1,386m compared with HKD898m a year earlier. Management has indicated that the acquisition is a one-off opportunistic purchase, rather than a strategic change to be more asset-heavy.

Given the limited headroom for leverage at the current rating, level any further acquisition will likely result in a negative rating action.