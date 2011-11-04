(The following was released by the rating agency)
Nov 4 - Fitch Ratings says Winsway Coking Coal Holdings
Limited's (Winsway) acquisition of a 60% interest in Grand Cache
Coal Co. Ltd, a Canadian hard coking coal producer, will not
have an immediate impact on its Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with a Stable Outlook.
"Although the acquisition will increase Winsway's financial
leverage in 2011, this is likely to be temporary as the company,
barring further large acquisitions or capex, should reduce
leverage thereafter on the back of its own growing operating
profit and Grand Cache's production growth," says Cosmo Zhang,
Director in Fitch's Corporate team.
On 1 November 2011, Winsway and Marubeni Corporation agreed
to form a 60-40 venture to acquire all of Grand Cache for
CAD983m (HKD7.49bn) and assume Grand Cache's total adjusted debt
of CAD75m. As of 30 June 2011, Winsway had cash of HKD5.76bn,
raised mostly from its IPO and USD note issuance. While the
proceeds were partly designated for upstream asset acquisition,
the scale of the Grand Cache acquisition will likely require
Winsway to incur additional debt.
Fitch's analysis shows that the additional debt requirement
for the acquisition will result in Winsway's 2011 total adjusted
debt/EBIDTAR exceeding 3x, a guideline for negative rating
action.
Nevertheless, barring further acquisitions and/or capex,
Winsway will likely be able to deleverage with profit
contribution from Grande Cache and expected earnings growth at
Winsway. Winsway's estimated H111 operating EBIDTAR was
HKD1,386m compared with HKD898m a year earlier. Management has
indicated that the acquisition is a one-off opportunistic
purchase, rather than a strategic change to be more asset-heavy.
Given the limited headroom for leverage at the current
rating, level any further acquisition will likely result in a
negative rating action.