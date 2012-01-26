Jan 26 Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority

* Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa3/VMIG 1 to the $53,540,000 Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority ("WHEDA" or the "Authority") Housing Revenue Bonds, 2012 Series A ($29,100,000) and 2012 Series B ($24,400,000) (Variable Rate Demand Bonds)(the "Bonds"). The outlook is stable.