(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Woodside Petroleum Ltd's (Woodside) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and foreign currency senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB+' respectively.
The Outlook on the IDR is Negative. At the same time, Fitch
has affirmed Woodside's Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'.
Woodside continues to benefit from higher indexation to
crude oil prices, reflecting the strong medium-term liquefied
natural gas (LNG) outlook in Asia and demand-supply conditions.
This is reflected in reported higher realised prices for new
supply arrangements and from price renegotiations under existing
supply contracts in the results for the nine months ended 30
September 2011 and financial year ended 31 December 2010.
"However, as reflected in the Negative Outlook, Woodside's
rating faces downward pressure from delays and the consequent
cost impact from the Pluto foundation project, additional and
significant growth in capex and increasing development risks
associated with the larger Australian projects," said Sajal
Kishore, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities
team.
Fitch reiterates the increasing execution risks facing the
significant number of proposed Australian LNG projects,
including Woodside's. The agency expects a commitment to further
expansions at Pluto and the Browse LNG development only likely
after the commissioning of the Pluto LNG train 1 project, which
should help improve in Woodside's financial risk profile.
Fitch will treat a commitment to any significant debt-funded
project as a rating event, expected in 2012. The agency will
downgrade the ratings if Woodside's forecast adjusted net
leverage increases above 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO)
fixed charge coverage deteriorates below 5.0x, both on a
sustained basis. Fitch considers an upgrade, which is contingent
on a more conservative financial risk profile, as highly
unlikely over the medium-term, given the significant capex in
the pipeline. Woodside's rating benefits from low-cost legacy
assets in the north west shelf of Australia, which generates
approximately 60% of Woodside's total revenues.
The company's business risk profile is also supported by the
long-term nature of LNG contracts which are predominantly with
highly rated north Asian customers; increasing LNG demand from
China and India; and reduced export availability of LNG in
traditionally large exporting countries such as Malaysia and
Indonesia.