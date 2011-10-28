(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Woodside Petroleum Ltd's (Woodside) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' respectively.

The Outlook on the IDR is Negative. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Woodside's Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'.

Woodside continues to benefit from higher indexation to crude oil prices, reflecting the strong medium-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) outlook in Asia and demand-supply conditions. This is reflected in reported higher realised prices for new supply arrangements and from price renegotiations under existing supply contracts in the results for the nine months ended 30 September 2011 and financial year ended 31 December 2010.

"However, as reflected in the Negative Outlook, Woodside's rating faces downward pressure from delays and the consequent cost impact from the Pluto foundation project, additional and significant growth in capex and increasing development risks associated with the larger Australian projects," said Sajal Kishore, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team.

Fitch reiterates the increasing execution risks facing the significant number of proposed Australian LNG projects, including Woodside's. The agency expects a commitment to further expansions at Pluto and the Browse LNG development only likely after the commissioning of the Pluto LNG train 1 project, which should help improve in Woodside's financial risk profile.

Fitch will treat a commitment to any significant debt-funded project as a rating event, expected in 2012. The agency will downgrade the ratings if Woodside's forecast adjusted net leverage increases above 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage deteriorates below 5.0x, both on a sustained basis. Fitch considers an upgrade, which is contingent on a more conservative financial risk profile, as highly unlikely over the medium-term, given the significant capex in the pipeline. Woodside's rating benefits from low-cost legacy assets in the north west shelf of Australia, which generates approximately 60% of Woodside's total revenues.

The company's business risk profile is also supported by the long-term nature of LNG contracts which are predominantly with highly rated north Asian customers; increasing LNG demand from China and India; and reduced export availability of LNG in traditionally large exporting countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia.