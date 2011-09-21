(The following was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Woori Bank (Woori; A-/Stable/A-2) and Woori Finance Holdings Co. Ltd. (WFH; BBB+/Stable/A-2) would be unaffected by WFH's spinoff of Woori Bank's credit card business.

WFH announced on Sept. 19 that it plans to spin off the credit card business and form a new subsidiary.

In our view, the spinoff is unlikely to have a significant near-term impact on WFH's consolidated credit profile.

We expect the group to expand its exposure to unsecured consumer credit at a reasonable pace and keep its total exposure to such credit at a manageable level.

We consider rapid and aggressive expansion in unsecured consumer credit in Korea, where household indebtedness is high, as a factor that could heighten the group's credit risk and hence potentially put pressure on its financial profile.

Under Korea's current laws and regulations, we believe the new entity will have more flexibility than Woori Bank in expanding the credit card business, as well as other unsecured consumer lending businesses.

Woori Bank's credit card business had assets of Korean won (KRW) 4.5 trillion by the second half of 2011, and accounted for approximately 7% of the credit card transactions market.