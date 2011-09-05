Fitch Rates Surya Artha Nusantara Finance's Bonds 'AA(idn)'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned National Ratings to Indonesia-based PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance's (SANF, AA(idn)/Stable) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows: - Second senior unsecured bond programme of up to IDR4trn assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' - Bonds issued under the second tranche of the above programme with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Long-