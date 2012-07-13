(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust's series 2012-B note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by a collateral certificate representing an ownership interest in the receivables held by World Financial Network Credit Card Master Trust. The receivables are generated under consumer credit card accounts originated through various merchant agreements.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, M, B, and C notes. Only the class A notes are being offered publicly.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and timely interest and principal payments, among other factors.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 12, 2012

--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust's $384.0 million asset-backed notes series 2012-B (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by a collateral certificate representing an ownership interest in the receivables held by World Financial Network Credit Card Master Trust. The receivables are generated under consumer credit card accounts originated through various merchant agreements.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of July 12, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:

-- Our view that the credit support for each class of notes is sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 7.50%-9.50% base-case loss rate assumption, our 14.0%-16.0% base-case payment rate assumption, and our 24.0%-26.0% base-case yield assumption for each preliminary rating category. In addition, we use stressed excess spread assumptions to determine if sufficient credit support is available for each preliminary rating category. Our purchase rate assumption for this transaction is zero. All of the stress assumptions outlined above are based on our current criteria (see "General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations," published April 19, 2010, and "Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card ABS," published Sept. 14, 2011). The class A, M, B, and C notes are supported by 25.00%, 21.25%, 16.50%, and 4.0% subordination, respectively, as a percent of the series 2012-B's aggregate note balance. Only the class C notes are supported by a dynamic spread account.

-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress scenario, all else being equal, our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' and 'AA+ (sf)' ratings on the class A and M notes, respectively, will remain within one rating category of the assigned ratings in the next 12 months and our preliminary 'A+ (sf)' and 'BBB (sf)' ratings on the class B and C notes, respectively, will remain within two rating categories of the assigned ratings in the next 12 months, based on our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010).

-- Our view of the credit risk inherent in the collateral loan pool based on our economic forecast, the trust portfolio's historical performance, and the collateral's characteristics.

-- Our view of World Financial Network Bank's (WFN's; not rated) servicing experience, ADS Alliance Data Systems Inc.'s experience as subservicer, and our opinion of the quality and consistency of WFN's account origination, underwriting, account management, collections, and general operational practices. WFN is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliance Data Systems Corp.

-- Our expectation of the timely interest and ultimate principal payments by the May 2021 distribution date, the legal final maturity date, which we based on our stressed cash flow modeling scenarios using assumptions that we believe are commensurate with the respective preliminary rating categories.

-- The transaction's underlying payment structure, cash flow mechanics, and legal structure. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Presale: World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust - Series 2012-B, July 12, 2012

-- Credit Card Performance Improved In May Despite A Weaker Job Market, July 5, 2012

-- May 11, 2012, Ratings Raised, Affirmed On U.S. Private-Label Card ABS From Seven Issuers On Adjustments To Key Performance Variables, May 11, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card ABS, Sept. 14, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations, April 19, 2010

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust - Series 2012-B

Class Rating Amount (mil. $)

A AAA (sf) 3 00.0

M(i) AA+ (sf) 15.0

B(i) A+ (sf) 19.0

C(i) BBB (sf) 50.0

D(i) NR 16.0