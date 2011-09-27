(The following was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to XL Group Ltd.'s (XL) recently announced $400 million issue of senior notes due 2021.

Fitch has also affirmed its existing ratings on XL and its property/casualty (re)insurance subsidiaries. A full rating list is shown below. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The rating assigned to the newly issued senior unsecured notes is equivalent to Fitch's ratings on the company's currently outstanding senior unsecured securities.

XL expects to use the net proceeds from the offering as partial funding to repay the $600 million XL Capital Finance (Europe) PLC senior notes at maturity in January 2012. Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of XL's ratings reflects the company's solid capitalization, reasonable financial leverage and stable competitive position.

The ratings also reflect anticipated challenges in a competitive property/casualty market and soft rate environment, poor underwriting results in the first half of 2011 and the potential drag from the remaining run-off life business.

XL's capitalization remains favorable with GAAP shareholders' equity of $10.6 billion at June 30, 2011, unchanged from year-end 2010. XL continues to maintain reasonable financial leverage with an equity-credit adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio (including accumulated other comprehensive income) of 16.8% at both June 30, 2011, and at Dec. 31, 2010.

Following XL's $400 million senior note issuance and August 2011 repurchase of its series C preference ordinary shares ($71 million) and conversion of its equity security units ($575 million) from senior debt to common equity, pro forma equity credit adjusted debt-to-total capital increases slightly to about 17.1% at June 30, 2011, remaining below Fitch's expected range of 20% - 25%. XL's competitive position remains stable, with total property/casualty net premiums written up 11% in the first six months of 2011 and 5% for full year 2010, with both XL's Insurance and Reinsurance segments experiencing premium growth.

The increases are due to targeted new business growth, strong mid-to-upper 80% retentions at historical levels across all lines of business and the recapture of some of the previously lost business, partially offset by the continuing competitive market environment and overall flat rate environment.

Following net income posted by XL in 2010 and 2009, the company recorded a slight net loss of $1.6 million in the first half of 2011 due to sizable catastrophe losses from the Japanese and New Zealand earthquakes and the Australian floods.

As a result, XL's core property/casualty operations posted a higher GAAP combined ratio of 110.1% for the first six months of 2011 compared to a 96.4% combined ratio for the first six months of 2010. Excluding the impact of catastrophes (17.6 points) and favorable reserve development (7.7 points), XL's combined ratio for the first six months of 2011 was 100.2%, up 4.9 points from the first six months of 2010.

This deterioration was primarily driven by higher large loss activity in the Insurance segment's energy and property business and a large marine loss in the Reinsurance segment. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include operating earnings that remain in line with higher rated peers, overall flat to favorable loss reserve development, continued moderate level of volatility in the investment portfolio, debt-to-total capital maintained below 20% and continued improvement in insurance subsidiary capitalization.

Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include significant charges for reserves, investments, or runoff business that affect equity and the capitalization of the insurance subsidiaries, debt-to-total capital maintained above 25% and future earnings that are significantly below industry levels.

Fitch assigns the following rating: XL Group Ltd. --$400 million 5.75% senior notes due 2021 'BBB'.

Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: XL Group Ltd. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$600 million 5.25% senior notes due 2014 at 'BBB'; --$350 million 6.375% senior notes due 2024 at 'BBB'; --$325 million 6.25% senior notes due 2027 at 'BBB'; --$1,000 million 6.375% series E preferred ordinary shares at 'BB+'. XL Capital Finance (Europe) PLC --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$600 million 6.5% guaranteed senior notes due 2012 at 'BBB'. Stoneheath Re --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$350 million non-cumulative perpetual preferred at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed at 'A' the IFS ratings of the following XL Group Ltd. (re)insurance subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook: --XL Insurance (Bermuda) Ltd; --XL Re Ltd; --XL Insurance Switzerland; --XL Re Latin America Ltd; --XL Insurance Company Limited; --XL Insurance America, Inc.; --XL Reinsurance America Inc.; --XL Re Europe Limited; --XL Insurance Company of New York, Inc.; --XL Specialty Insurance Company; --Indian Harbor Insurance Company; --Greenwich Insurance Company; --XL Select Insurance Company.