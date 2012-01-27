(The following was released by the rating agency)
January 26 (Fitch) - Fitch Ratings has upgraded PT XL Axiata
Tbk's (XL Axiata) National Long-Term rating and the senior
unsecured rating on IDR1.5trn of notes due 26 April 2012 to
'AA+(idn) from 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Positive.
At the same time, XL Axiata's Long-Term Local- and
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings have been affirmed at
'BB+'. The Outlook is Positive.
The upgrade of the National ratings reflects a reappraisal
of XL Axiata's credit strengths when compared to other
Indonesian corporates, and Fitch's revised view that the company
warrants the second-highest rating on the Indonesian National
rating scale.
The ratings reflect the company's stable financial and
operating performance. XL Axiata's FY11 EBITDA margin declined
to 49% (FY10: 53%). However, this decline is largely due to
one-off costs associated with a restructuring programme, which
includes outsourcing the network operations and network field
operations function to PT Huawei Tech Investment.
This process will involve transferring 1,200 employees to
Huawei, and incurring severance costs of IDR269bn. The Positive
Outlook reflects the agency's expectations that the
restructuring programme will enable the company to meet positive
rating guidelines of funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage below 1x, stronger pre-dividend free cash flows and a
greater revenue market share. Under Fitch's parent and
subsidiary methodology, the ratings incorporate a one-notch
uplift from their stand-alone level, reflecting implied support
from its Malaysian parent, Axiata Group Berhad (AGB) which has a
66.6% beneficial ownership of XL Axiata.
The company accounts for 39% and 46% of AGB's consolidated
revenue and EBITDA, respectively. The company has a IDR1.5trn
bond due on 26 April 2012. Total cash and equivalents at
end-2011 were IDR998bn, Fitch believes that the company has
long-term relationships with several banks that are willing to
advance loans to repay the bond.