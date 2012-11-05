(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 5, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
China-based coal producer Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd.
(BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-/--) are not immediately affected by the
company's third-quarter results, which were weaker than our
expectation.
We anticipate that Yanzhou Coal's fourth-quarter results
would be better than in the third quarter. This is because we
expect demand for coal to pick up and coal prices to be stable
as the Chinese economy stabilizes and northern China goes into
winter. On a full-year basis, the company is likely to report a
ratio of debt to EBITDA of more than 4x, breaching our downgrade
trigger. However, we anticipate the breach to be temporary, as
the management is taking measures to stabilize financial
performance by cutting capital expenditure and reducing debt.
Yanzhou Coal reported a net operating loss for the third
quarter of 2012. Its year-to-date results were also weaker than
our expectation. The weaker operating performance was mainly due
to subdued coal price and slower-than-projected production
volume growth.
As a pure coal producer, Yanzhou Coal's financial
performance is highly sensitive to coal price movement. We will
review the rating following the company's release of its
fourth-quarter results and incorporate our views on the coal
market at that time.