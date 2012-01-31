Goldman to invest $95 mln in ad firm MDC Partners
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
Jan 31 YKK:
* Moody's withdraws the rating of YKK for business reasons
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
VIENNA, Feb 15 Grumpy waiter service is as traditional as apple strudel in Vienna, but a cafe in one of the city's most recognisable landmarks has caused disquiet with what seems to be an Austrian first: charging customers for charging their phones.
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source