(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The property sales of Chinese real estate developer
Yuzhou are likely to weaken in 2012.
-- We are revising our rating outlook on Yuzhou to negative
to reflect our expectation that the company's cash flows and
financial strength will remain weak amid a deepening property
market downturn.
-- We are also affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate
credit rating on the company and 'B' issue rating on its senior
unsecured notes.
Rating Action
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its rating outlook on Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd. to negative
from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B+' long-term
corporate credit rating on the Xiamen-based property developer
and the 'B' issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured
notes. As a result of the outlook revision, we also lowered our
Greater China credit scale rating on Yuzhou to 'cnBB-' from
'cnBB' and on the issue rating to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-'.
Rationale
We revised the rating outlook to negative to reflect our
view that Yuzhou's property sales and cash flows will likely
remain weak in the next six to 12 months, following
lower-than-expected contracted sales in 2011. In our view,
monetary tightening and administrative measures to control
property prices have increased the financial strain for Yuzhou,
as reflected in its deteriorating credit metrics.
In our view, Yuzhou is likely to remain vulnerable to the
deepening correction in the property market because of a
hesitation to cut prices in a bid to maintain its brand
reputation. Purchase restrictions in particular will continue to
affect sales. These restrictions, and other measures to cool the
property market, are likely to remain in force this year in the
cities where Yuzhou operates, including Xiamen, its largest
market.
Yuzhou's sales target for 2012 seems ambitious to us, based
on our negative outlook for China's property market. The company
aims for sales of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 5 billion, a 16%
year-over-year increase. Its sales in 2011 were weaker than we
expected. Contracted sales declined to RMB4.3 billion from
RMB5.2 billion, meeting just 67% of its budget for the year.
In our base-case scenario, we expect Yuzhou's credit ratios
to weaken significantly in 2012, moving the company closer to
our downgrade triggers. Our key assumptions are that contracted
sales will be flat from a year earlier, EBITDA margins will
weaken to about 40%, and borrowings will increase moderately to
more than RMB6 billion to fund new projects and ongoing
developments. We also assume that Yuzhou's average borrowing
costs for onshore loans will increase by just 1%. As a result,
we expect the company's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to weaken
to about 4.5x from 3.5x and the EBITDA interest coverage ratio
to decline to about 2.5x from 3.3x in 2012.
In our opinion, Yuzhou's small scale and niche market
position in the high-end property segment increase its execution
risk in a deepening market downturn. All of the company's
projects to be sold in 2012 are concentrated in tier-one and
tier-two cities where purchase restrictions are imposed. In
addition, the company could face significant challenges in
clearing out its inventories of high-end properties, such as
villas, given the increased housing supply, weakened investor
sentiment, and continued tight credit controls. We believe
Yuzhou has limited pricing flexibility to improve sales because
most of its properties to be sold in 2012 are later phases of
existing projects.
The affirmed rating on Yuzhou reflects the company's limited
operating scale, high geographic and project concentration,
increased leverage, and aggressive growth and acquisitions in
the past two years. The company's strong market position in
Xiamen, low-cost and expanded land bank, and above-average
profitability temper the rating weaknesses. We believe the
company's land acquisitions have maintained its low cost
position, and continue to support its competitive position.
Liquidity
Yuzhou's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our
criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed uses
by 1.2x or more in 2012.
-- Liquidity sources for 2012 include cash and cash
equivalents of RMB1.9 billion and cash flows from property sales
of RMB4.3 billion.
-- Liquidity uses include debt due in the next 12 months of
RMB1.1 billion, projected capital spending and working capital
needs of RMB4.4 billion, and expected dividend distribution of
RMB150 million.
-- We expect net sources of liquidity (over uses) to remain
positive even if EBITDA declines by 15%.
-- The company has undrawn onshore banking facilities of
about RMB1.5 billion to further support liquidity.
In our view, Yuzhou has limited headroom to increase its
offshore debt against the EBITDA interest coverage ratio
covenant of 3.0x on its US$200 million senior unsecured notes
due 2015. The company could incur additional borrowings of no
more than 15% of its total assets or incur other indebtedness
(such as project loans) under a carve-out provision in the bond
covenant. As of Dec 31, 2011, the company is in compliance with
the financial covenants on its outstanding bonds and notes.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Yuzhou's
financial strength will remain weak, as reflected in softening
property sales and deteriorating financial metrics. The outlook
also reflects the company's vulnerability to growing price
competition amid a deepening downturn in the property market.
We may lower the rating of Yuzhou if: (1) property sales are
less than RMB4 billion and its profit margins are lower than we
expected for 2012; or (2) debt-funded expansion and acquisitions
are more aggressive than we expected, resulting in lower credit
ratios, such as a ratio of total debt to total capitalization of
more than 60% and EBITDA interest coverage of less than 2x.
We may revise our outlook to stable if Yuzhou improves its
property sales in a difficult market and cautiously manages its
financial risk profile. This would be indicated if the company's
contracted sales increase to at least RMB5 billion and it
maintains an EBITDA margin of at least 35% for 2012.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To
From
Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/--
B+/Stable/--
cnBB-/--/--
cnBB/--/--
Senior Unsecured B B
cnB+
cnBB-