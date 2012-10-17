(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B' issue rating to a proposed senior unsecured notes by Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd. (B+/Stable/--; cnBB/--). At the same time, we assigned our 'cnBB-' Greater China regional scale rating to the proposed notes. The rating will be subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

The issue rating on Yuzhou's proposed notes is one notch lower than the corporate credit rating to reflect our opinion that offshore noteholders would be materially disadvantaged, compared with onshore creditors, in the event of default. In our view, the company's ratio of priority borrowings to total assets will remain above our notching threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt.

Yuzhou will use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance existing loans and fund its land acquisitions. We expect the proposed issuance to moderately increase the company's total debt because it plans to repay a part of its debt from the notes proceeds. In our base case, we estimate Yuzhou's debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 3x-4x in 2012 and 2013, which is consistent with our rating.

The corporate credit rating on Yuzhou reflects the company's limited operating flexibility due to its small operating scale and high geographic and project concentration. Yuzhou's limited track record and expansion into new markets could also heighten the company's business and execution risks. Yuzhou's leading market position in Xiamen, its low-cost land bank, and above-average profitability compared with that of similarly rated peers temper the above weaknesses.

