(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Shanghai Zendai Property Limited's (Zendai, 'B'/Stable) repayment of its USD150m offshore senior notes last week should allay some investors' concerns that Chinese issuers are unable to repay their offshore debt using cash derived from onshore operations due to restrictions on payment flows.

Chinese companies typically move cash raised in offshore capital markets back onshore either via equity injections into onshore operating subsidiaries or by on-lending the money to onshore operating companies. For most property-related companies, only the first option is available given the restrictions on debt-financing in the sector.

As a result, some investors have raised concerns that these companies may face difficulties repatriating cash back offshore to redeem their offshore debt, meaning they would have to rely on refinancing to redeem this debt. As a result, offshore borrowing by Chinese property companies was termed by some investors as a 'Ponzi' scheme.

Zendai's notes redemption with cash raised onshore via asset sales demonstrates that these concerns are mislaid. So long as companies register their initial capital injections with the relevant authorities, and pay the applicable taxes on profits generated, they are able to get the necessary approvals to repatriate the money back offshore.

Fitch, however, cautions that the retained earnings component of the onshore operating companies' balance sheets will need to be monitored. If the accumulated balance is insufficient, these operating companies may not be permitted to pay dividends to their offshore parents. This is of particular concern for companies that are constantly running accounting losses and/or selling assets in a distressed manner.