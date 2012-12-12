(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Zoomlion H.K. SPV Co., Limited's proposed USD senior unsecured bonds an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating.

The bonds will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China-based construction machine manufacturer, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd's (Zoomlion; 'BBB-'/Stable). As a result, the bonds are rated at the same level as Zoomlion's senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'.

The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. Net proceeds from the issue will mainly be used for funding overseas expansion, including building a distribution and service network, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities.

Zoomlion's ratings are supported by its large scale, market leadership and strong profitability. The company is a market leader in China for its core products, concrete and crane machines . Zoomlion's strong brand name, technology leadership, and efficient distribution and service networks have all contributed to EBITDA margins of more than 16% over the past five years.

Zoomlion's strong liquidity and low financial leverage provide scope for future expansion in both China and overseas. As of 30 September 2012, the company's last 12 months fund-flows from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage was approximately 0.1x.

The ratings are constrained by Zoomlion's exposure to the highly cyclical construction industry, lack of diversification outside of China, and negative free cash flow generation. A majority of revenue is from construction-related machines, and over 90% is from the Chinese market. Fitch views these factors as major inherent business risks, especially when compared with higher-rated capital goods manufacturers. Zoomlion also faces execution risks in its overseas expansion plans.

Fitch expects fierce competition to remain in the Chinese market for construction machinery in the near term. Like its competitors, Zoomlion will take advantage of its borrowing capacity and rely heavily on its balance sheet to support future sales growth, through a higher portion of mortgage sales, financial leases, and longer accounts receivable days. High working capital and capex requirements have resulted in negative free cash flow in the past five years, which the company does not expect to reverse before2014.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Zoomlion would be able to maintain healthy EBITDA margin and positive operating cash flow over the next 18 months, even in the event of slowing revenue growth and falling profit margins.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- increase in overseas sales to over a third of total revenue

- sustained positive free cash flow while maintaining current credit metrics

- operating margins above those of domestic peers

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- declines in sales on a sustained basis

- failure to generate positive operating cash flow

- deterioration in FFO-adjusted net leverage above 1x

- failure to maintain current market position and share in core business segments