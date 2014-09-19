LONDON, Sept 19 The cost of insuring against
Royal Bank of Scotland defaulting on its debt fell on
Friday to its lowest since May 2008 after Scottish voters
rejected independence in a historic referendum the previous day.
RBS, Scotland's largest bank and 81 percent-owned by the
British government, had said it would relocate south of the
border had Scots voted to break their 307 year-old union with
England.
The bank's five-year credit default swaps fell 14 basis
points from Thursday's close to 65 basis points, according to
data provider Markit. That was the lowest since May 2008, a few
months before the eruption of the financial crisis that
culminated in RBS being rescued by the UK government.
Scottish voters opted to stay in the United Kingdom by a
margin of 55 percent to 45 percent.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)