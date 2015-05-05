By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 5 A Wall Street trade group on
Tuesday threw its support behind a proposal for regulatory
reform of the U.S. stock market that exchange operator BATS
Global Markets suggested earlier this year, including slashing
exchange fees.
The proposal would reduce complexity while making the
markets more transparent and fair, the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), said in a letter to the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The proposal from BATS, the No. 2 U.S. exchange operator,
also called for more disclosure to investors about how their
stock orders are dealt with, and for allowing brokers to decide
if they want to connect to exchanges that have less than 1
percent of overall market volume.
The U.S. stock market is viewed as the deepest and most
efficient in the world, but it has been more than a decade since
the rules governing it were put in place and calls for reforms
have been wide-spread since the May 2010 "flash crash" in which
the Dow Jones industrial average briefly plunged 700 points.
SIFMA, which lobbies on behalf of broker-dealers, banks and
asset managers, sent the SEC a list of recommendations similar
to the BATS proposal in July.
The main difference was that SIFMA called for exchange fees
to be lowered for the trading of all U.S. stocks, whereas BATS
called for lower fees only for the 200 most actively traded
stocks. The exchange said that move could lead to market-wide
savings of more than $850 million annually.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)