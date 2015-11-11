LONDON Nov 11 Any future European Union-wide
insurance scheme for bank deposits must treat different
currencies equally, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew
Bailey said on Wednesday.
The EU currently has a patchwork of national schemes that
guarantee a fixed 100,000 euros ($107,200) of deposits per
account, leading to a variable amount of protection for holdings
in sterling and other currencies -- a cause of political concern
in Britain.
Regulators also needed to be ready to adapt rules if they
had unintended consequences, he added during a panel discussion
at a BoE conference on financial regulation.
"We have got to be ready to deal with unintended
consequences, the regulation that doesn't work and deal with it
efficiently and quickly," Bailey said.
