By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 10 Regulators are undertaking a
comprehensive data-driven review of the rules underpinning the
U.S. equity markets, including the pricing and rebate system
used by exchanges, the head of the Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Monday.
The SEC is looking at its National Market System rule set,
as well as the role of exchanges acting as self-regulated
organizations, to see if adjustments should be made to help
reduce complexity, improve transparency and make the markets
more robust, said SEC Chair Mary Jo White.
One of the issues that the regulator is looking at is the
"maker-taker" model of fee-based incentives used by many
exchanges to attract traders. In that system, brokerages earn
rebates by sending in resting orders to bring more liquidity,
and must pay fees if they take away liquidity through orders
that can be executed immediately.
But critics argue that maker-taker pricing distorts stock
order routing practices.
"Maker taker is one of the issues we've heard a lot about,"
White said at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association's annual meeting. "It's clearly an important
priority as we're going through this review, but again, we want
to be data-driven and be right about whatever adjustments that
we make."
She also said that the SEC plans to finalize, possibly by
year-end, a new rule known as Regulation Systems Compliance and
Integrity, which focuses on strengthening exchanges and certain
"dark pool" trading venues against technology failures and cyber
attacks.
That rule was proposed following a raft of high-profile
technology snafus in recent years, including the botched initial
public offering of Facebook Inc by exchange operator
Nasdaq OMX Group and the near collapse of Knight
Capital, now part of KCG Holdings, after it suffered a
$461 million trading error.
"You never get to a point where you sort of declare 'mission
accomplished,'" White said. "The markets have evolved and
continue to evolve and technology is continuing to evolve, and
so it is a process to enhance the resiliency and robustness of
the market."
(Reporting by John McCrank, editing by G Crosse)