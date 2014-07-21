MUMBAI, July 21 Shares in India's Reliance
Industries Ltd rose 2.38 percent to 1,000 rupees at
pre-open, after its June-quarter earnings beat estimates.
The energy conglomerate on Saturday posted a net profit of
59.57 billion rupees ($988 million) in the quarter ended June,
rising from 52.37 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue rose
7.2 percent to 1.08 trillion rupees.
Analysts on average expected it to post a profit of 56.14
billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)