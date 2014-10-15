By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 15 A key short-term U.S. interest
rate rose to a two-month high on Wednesday, a glaring exception
on a day when global bond yields fell broadly in one of the most
volatile sessions in years because of a deteriorating outlook
for the global economy.
In the $5 trillion U.S. repurchase agreement market, the
overnight interest rate for banks and Wall Street firms to
borrow and fund their trades and positions rose to 0.14 percent
from 0.10 percent on Tuesday, according to data from ICAP.
The increase in the overnight repo rate stemmed from a spike
in demand from banks and bond dealers to finance U.S. Treasuries
securities, which flooded the repo market, analysts said.
Investors, speculators and other participants who had bet
Treasury bond yields would rise and that the Federal Reserve
would raise interest rates in mid-2015 scrambled out of those
bets on Wednesday.
"Positioning against Treasuries was so one-sided. It's a
flushing out of them today," said Stanley Sun, interest rate
strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.
The sizable reduction of these "short" bets began a week ago
after the release of the minutes on the Sept. 16-17 meeting of
the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group.
The minutes raised concerns about the recent strengthening
of the dollar and stagnant growth in Europe as risks to the
U.S. recovery. Traders perceived the latest minutes that the Fed
might not move away from its near zero-rate policy in mid-2015,
a growing consensus timing on a Fed "lift-off" on rates up until
last week.
Wednesday's disappointing data on domestic retail sales and
producer prices, together with weak economic figures from Europe
and fears about spreading of the Ebola virus, intensified the
exit from short bets on Treasuries.
Traders who had these short positions typically financed
them by using Treasuries as collateral.
As the Treasuries rally intensified early Wednesday that
pushed benchmark 10-year yields below 2 percent to
their lowest in 16 months, traders who sought to close out their
shorts bought Treasuries and repay their lenders with them,
analysts said.
Some of those lenders including banks and Wall Street firms
were left with many more U.S. government bonds they need to
finance in the repo market until they are ready to resell them.
