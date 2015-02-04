* Cheap money has helped keep stock markets relatively calm
* Earnings estimates most dispersed since 2010/2011
* Volatile currency, oil markets rocking corporate outlook
* Gap between winners and losers widening - UBS
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Feb 4 Waves of cheap money from central
banks have shielded stocks from the volatility besetting
currency and commodity markets, but increasing disparities in
company earnings forecasts suggest that could soon change.
Analyst forecasts for European and U.S. companies have
reached levels of dispersion not seen since 2010 and 2011
respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data, at a time when
stock market volatility as tracked by the U.S. VIX and
European VSTOXX indexes is closer to 2012 levels.
The higher the dispersion, the more spread out the numbers.
So on both sides of the Atlantic, corporate earnings
expectations are no longer as benign as the market whose
multi-year rallies they have underpinned, in a world where
eye-popping moves in - for instance - the price of crude oil and
the Swiss franc have hit firms in ways that are sometimes hard
to predict.
Rock-bottom interest rates and central bank stimulus
measures have cushioned stock markets against volatility, so
potentially nasty surprises from company earnings may be a
catalyst for even bigger trading swings.
"We have become used to relatively low volatility... Now we
are getting into a slightly 'noisier' stage of the economic
cycle," said Nick Nelson, a strategist at UBS, who said knock-on
effects on companies from volatile currencies would feed through
to the stock market.
"There is going to be an increasing spread of analyst
views... The gap between (corporate) winners and losers is
getting larger."
ROCKING THE BOAT
For some, currency swings have already rocked the earnings
boat.
U.S. multinationals DuPont and Procter & Gamble
recently took earnings hits from the strong dollar, which
according to some estimates could shave up to $12 billion off
U.S. companies' fourth-quarter 2014 revenues.
Swiss companies are also under the microscope after the
country's central bank last month scrapped its Swiss franc cap
against the euro, which sent the franc through the roof. On the
flipside, euro zone company earnings are seen getting a lift
from the euro's weakness and the European Central Bank's
scaled-up stimulus programme.
The biggest uncertainty, however, remains oil.
Earnings forecasts for the energy sector are by far the most
dispersed. While cheaper oil is cited as a good thing for
consumers of oil and most companies, the ripple effects of
energy majors cutting back on projects and writing down assets
remain unclear - notably in the context of a four-day rally that
has propelled crude prices back towards $60 a barrel.
"Earnings dispersion is going to pick up mainly because of
energy," said William Hobbs, strategist at Barclays Wealth.
"There will certainly be some sectors in the U.S. which will
hurt from the stronger dollar, but that will be more of an
immediate ...impact."
Regular stock market volatility indicators are not at panic
stage yet and central bank support is still there.
But with pockets of the market showing increasing signs of
uncertainty, equity investors might do well to brace for a
bumpier road ahead.
"What does seem different is that there are more key factors
driving the uncertainty now than three years ago," said Tim
Edwards, director of index investment strategy for S&P Dow Jones
Indices. "Russia, China, energy prices, currency wars... are all
currently higher in many investors' minds."
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Additional reporting and graphics
by Vincent Flasseur; editing by John Stonestreet)