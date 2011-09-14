by Adam Tempkin
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (IFR) - Redwood Trust, a California-based
REIT, is about to launch its second private-label RMBS of the
year, a US$375.2m prime-mortgage offering called Sequoia
Mortgage Trust 2011-2 (SEMT 2011-2), according to a presale
report released on Wednesday by Fitch Ratings.
The REIT is the only issuer of non-agency prime-jumbo MBS
since the onset of the financial crisis. It completed two
previous post-crisis private-label transactions: a US$290.4m
offering in February, and a US$222m deal in April 2010, which
was the first private US RMBS following the crisis.
Another issuer, Springleaf Financial, a consumer lender,
recently helped to reopen the subprime segment of the mortgage
sector at the beginning of September when it priced a US$292m
RMBS offering.
Redwood Trust executives have been outspoken about the need
to revive a mortgage market backed by private capital. Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac, and the FHA currently finance nearly 95% of
the US mortgage market, a figure that many experts say is
unsustainable in the long run.
The deal currently being prepped, SEMT 2011-2, will be
backed by 473 prime fixed-rate mortgages originated by six
originators, 80% of which were originated by First Republic
Bank (53%) and PHH Mortgage (27%).
The rest of the pool was originated by Wells Fargo Home
Mortgage (8%), SunTrust Mortgage (7%), PrimeLending (4%) and
Sterling Savings Bank (0.9%). Distributions of principal and
interest and loss allocations are based on a traditional
senior-subordinate shifting-interest structure.
According to Fitch, the collateral pool consists of fully
documented loans to mostly high-income borrowers with
exceptionally strong credit profiles, low leverage on
properties, and large reserve amounts. Third-party, loan-level
due diligence was conducted on approximately 70% of the pool.
Fitch reviewed the due diligence findings, and believes that
the results of the review generally reflect strong underwriting
controls.
Like Redwood's last transaction, SEMT 2011-2 also has
exposure to properties in the earthquake-prone San Francisco
region, albeit slightly less exposure than the previous
offering.
This factor caused controversy for the February's deal,
titled SEMT 2011-1, since Redwood originally hired Moody's to
rate the issue, but ultimately disagreed with the rating
agency's assessment that the deal's exposure to seismic
activity-prone regions meant that it needed to be rated more
strictly.
Ultimately, only Fitch received the mandate for that
transaction, which contained nearly 60% exposure to California
mortgage loans, with an emphasis on the San Francisco Bay
Area.
The current deal has 53.6% concentration in California, and
31.3% of the properties are in the greater San Francisco area.
Fitch said that it applied a penalty adjustment to the pool's
lifetime default expectations to account for this exposure.
Moody's had been the sole rater of Redwood's 2010 deal,
which had a much smaller concentration of California loans.
It is not yet clear whether Moody's will also be rating the
current SEMT 2011-2 transaction.
BANKS ARE NEXT TO RE-ENTER MARKET
So far, only Redwood Trust, a REIT, has issued a
post-crisis private mortgage bond.
Banks are likely to be next. While several big banks are
ramping up new private-label RMBS programs for the second half
of 2011, a well-placed RMBS market source recently indicated
that Wells Fargo (WFC.N) may be the first bank to issue a
transaction, helping to reignite the non-agency market. The
deal could surface as soon as the fourth-quarter, the source
said.
Wells Fargo declined comment.
A drop in the loan-limit size that the GSEs will guarantee
to US$625,500 from US$729,750, scheduled for October 1, is
expected to create more supply for the non-agency mortgage
sector and give impetus to bank issuers to get the
private-label ball rolling again.
This increase in non-agency supply driven by the loan-limit
decrease may actually be marginal, securitization specialists
say, but banks acknowledge the overall advantages of
re-establishing a well-structured, vibrant private mortgage
securitization market, including renewed access to different
funding sources and increased flexibility in lending
operations.
Wells Fargo has so far weathered post-crisis MBS litigation
comparatively better than other big banks, and therefore might
be better positioned to line up an RMBS transaction earlier
than Bank of America or JP Morgan, securitization sources
said.
The San Francisco-based bank has agreed to pay US$590m to
settle a class-action lawsuit associated with MBS from Wachovia
Securities, which it acquired at the end of 2008, according to
a recent SEC filing.
(Adam Tempkin is a senior IFR analyst)
(adam.tempkin@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging;
adam.tempkin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))