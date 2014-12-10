TOKYO Dec 10 Benchmark TOCOM rubber futures edged up on Wednesday after a 3.5 percent drop the previous day, but trade was light as investors wait for economic data due later from China, the world's biggest rubber consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for May delivery <0#2JRU:> rose 1.0 yen to 194.6 yen per kg by 0053 GMT, after falling 7.1 yen on Tuesday as global oil prices hit five-year lows.

* Annual consumer inflation in China is seen at 1.6 percent in November, the same as in October and well below the annual government target of 3.5 percent, a Reuters poll of 18 economists showed. Consumer and producer price data is due at 0130 GMT.

* Big Japanese manufacturers grew less optimistic in October-December and they see conditions worsening further in the following quarter, a government survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting that the economy will be slow to recover from a recession.

* A small group of around 50 rubber farmers gathered in Thailand's southern province of Surat Thani on Tuesday to demand more support from the military-led government for rubber prices, in defiance of martial law.

* China's Hainan Rubber Industry Group is in talks with the Thai government about buying a further 200,000 tonnes of rubber, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, but no deal has been done yet.

* Greece bond yields surged on Tuesday after the government brought forward a presidential vote in a political gamble that raised uncertainty over the country's transition out of its bailout.

* For the top stories in the rubber market and other news, click or

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar slid to 119.68 yen on Wednesday on a brutal shakeout of bullish positions as investors found excuses to take profits as the year-end loomed.

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average fell 1.4 percent in Wednesday trade as global growth concerns and political uncertainty in Greece prompting a flight to safety.

* Brent oil prices ended higher on Tuesday after touching a 5-year low and following five straight days of losses, while U.S. crude also rose as players looked for a sustainable price in a market haunted by oversupply concerns.

* Copper rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday as the dollar plunged across the board, lifting aluminium off multi-month lows hit earlier on concerns over excess supply and more weak economic signals from China.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0130 China Consumer prices Nov

0130 China Producer prices Nov

0745 France Industrial output Oct

1900 U.S. Federal budget Nov

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)