TOKYO, April 27 Benchmark TOCOM rubber futures
inched up on Monday, helped by higher oil and metals prices at
the end of last week, but trade was thin as investors looked for
clues on the economic outlook in top buyer China and plans by
top rubber producers in Asia to boost prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for October
delivery <0#2JRU:> had risen 0.9 yen, or 0.4 percent, to
206.9 yen per kg by 0055 GMT, after posting a second straight
weekly gain following moves by top rubber producers to raise
flagging prices.
* Sri Trang Agro-Industry and other leading rubber
producers in Asia plan to raise prices sharply, ditching a
system of pegging them near the benchmark set by the SICOM
exchange in Singapore.
* Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will invest $550 million
to build a new plant in Mexico, the company and the country's
economy minister said on Friday.
* Data on Friday showed U.S. business investment spending
plans fell for a seventh straight month in March, suggesting the
economy was struggling to rebound.
* China will do more to bolster its cooling economy as its
policymakers still have room to increase support, a senior
official at the country's top economic planner said on Friday.
* For the top stories in the rubber market and other news,
click or
MARKET NEWS
* Oil prices diverged on Friday, with Brent hitting
4-1/2-month highs on continued fighting in Yemen as U.S. crude
fell on concerns of another upcoming stock build, though both
benchmarks headed toward weekly gains.
* A sharp drop in Shanghai inventories coupled with a weaker
dollar boosted copper on Friday, offsetting weak Chinese factory
data that sent the industrial metal to a month low this week.
* The U.S. dollar was buying 118.91 yen, down from
119.25 yen in Friday evening trade in Asia and well below last
week's high of 120.10 yen touched on Thursday.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average was down
slightly in Monday trade, after equity markets worldwide climbed
to record highs on Friday as solid corporate earnings and an
all-time peak for the Nasdaq stock index stoked investor
optimism.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices March
1345 U.S. Markit Comp Flash PMI April
1345 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Flash April
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Index April
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)